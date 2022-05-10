Pacific Assets Trust Announces Dividend of GBX 1.90 (LON:PAC)

Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:PAC opened at GBX 322.39 ($3.97) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 320.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £389.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20. Pacific Assets Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 286.32 ($3.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 376 ($4.64).

In other news, insider James Williams bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.70) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($22,192.08).

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in selected companies in the Asia Pacific region and the Indian sub-continent, but excluding Japan, Australia and New Zealand (the Asia Pacific Region).

