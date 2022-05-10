Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.88.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.
In related news, insider Eric Wulf acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allen Hugli acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $78,455.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
PTVE stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42. Pactiv Evergreen has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $16.49.
Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.
About Pactiv Evergreen (Get Rating)
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.