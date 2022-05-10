Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

In related news, insider Eric Wulf acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allen Hugli acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $78,455.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTVE. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,080,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,089,000 after acquiring an additional 330,586 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter valued at $3,165,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 715,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 291,316 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,386,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 94.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 105,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

PTVE stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42. Pactiv Evergreen has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $16.49.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

About Pactiv Evergreen (Get Rating)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.