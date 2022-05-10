PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

PACW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush cut their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

In related news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $3,565,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 80,702 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.93. 14,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,035. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.42. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 41.84% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

