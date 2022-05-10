PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PD. Raymond James upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $65,953.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $2,295,687.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,420 shares of company stock worth $9,743,831 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in PagerDuty by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in PagerDuty by 58.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PD stock opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.95. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

