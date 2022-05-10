Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.45% from the company’s previous close.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

PLTR opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average is $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 5.00. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,939,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,669,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,073 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 27,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

