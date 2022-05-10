Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Palantir Technologies from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 5.00. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,939,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,669,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $890,511.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,256 shares of company stock worth $3,900,073 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 1,121,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 144,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 25,437 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,650,000. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

