Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Citigroup

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.17% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 5.00. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $890,511.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 347,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,073. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 212,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 44,711 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 25,275 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 61,004 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

