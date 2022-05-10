Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Lee Klarich Sells 3,500 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,088,102.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lee Klarich also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 11th, Lee Klarich sold 4,781 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.42, for a total transaction of $2,880,170.02.
  • On Friday, March 11th, Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22.

PANW stock traded up $24.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $484.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,055,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,934. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $322.23 and a 1 year high of $640.90. The company has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.94 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $583.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $543.12.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $631.94.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

