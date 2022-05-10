Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.33.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $51.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.35. Palomar has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $97.18.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Palomar had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Palomar will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $31,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $88,185 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter worth $15,929,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,461,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,386,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,517,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,309,000 after acquiring an additional 148,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 14.5% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,070,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,512,000 after purchasing an additional 135,549 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

