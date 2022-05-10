PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). PAR Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.95 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAR. BTIG Research lowered their price target on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NYSE PAR opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.96. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $76.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PAR Technology by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth $61,000.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

