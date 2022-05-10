Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FNA. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paragon 28 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE FNA opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. Paragon 28 has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.44.

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that Paragon 28 will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNA. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

