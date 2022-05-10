Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paragon 28 updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
FNA stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. Paragon 28 has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $25.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on FNA. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paragon 28 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.
About Paragon 28 (Get Rating)
Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.
