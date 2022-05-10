Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Director James Geral Bell Acquires 500 Shares

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) Director James Geral Bell acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$30.47 per share, with a total value of C$15,235.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,547 shares in the company, valued at C$991,707.09.

James Geral Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, James Geral Bell sold 19,231 shares of Paramount Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.82, for a total value of C$611,834.27.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock traded up C$0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$30.58. The stock had a trading volume of 409,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of C$4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.25. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.25.

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$434.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.55.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

