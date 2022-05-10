Park Aerospace (PKE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th.

Park Aerospace stock opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. Park Aerospace has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $242.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,077,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,619,000 after purchasing an additional 75,587 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 215,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 46,406 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Park Aerospace by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 30,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

