Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) CEO Vito S. Pantilione Acquires 700 Shares

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) CEO Vito S. Pantilione acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $16,646.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,776.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $25.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKBK. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the first quarter worth $908,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 36,022 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 105,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 6.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 15,714 shares during the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

