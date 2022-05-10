Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 85.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Party City Holdco updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PRTY opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 3.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95. Party City Holdco has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Party City Holdco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 470,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $1,626,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,001,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,615.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 20.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 56,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Party City Holdco by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,899,000 after acquiring an additional 240,007 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 135,971 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

