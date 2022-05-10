Passage Bio (PASG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect Passage Bio to post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Passage Bio to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Shares of PASG stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09. Passage Bio has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $17.62.

In other Passage Bio news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 221,500 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $427,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,537,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,618,191.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce A. Goldsmith purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Passage Bio by 2,584.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,841 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Passage Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Passage Bio from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.45.

Passage Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.