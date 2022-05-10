Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $253.41.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $563,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,487 shares of company stock valued at $14,021,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $165.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.70 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.39. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $154.26 and a 52-week high of $314.49.
Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $245.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.64 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.
Paylocity Company Profile (Get Rating)
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paylocity (PCTY)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.