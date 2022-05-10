Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $253.41.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Paylocity alerts:

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $563,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,487 shares of company stock valued at $14,021,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 101.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1,730.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Paylocity during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $165.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.70 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.39. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $154.26 and a 52-week high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $245.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.64 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.