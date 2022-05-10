PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Sells 203,000 Shares

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 203,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $6,337,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,798,763.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,098,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $34,641,900.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 450,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $13,189,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $27,190,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $25,640,000.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 621,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $18,272,100.00.

On Saturday, March 19th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 346,060 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $10,271,060.80.

NYSE:PBF traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,950. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.68. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $32.41.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1,942.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after buying an additional 1,124,878 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 1,087,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth $12,380,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in PBF Energy by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,340,000 after buying an additional 866,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 402.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,029,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,356,000 after acquiring an additional 824,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PBF. Wells Fargo & Company raised PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on PBF Energy from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

