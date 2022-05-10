PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $55.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNXN. Sidoti upgraded shares of PC Connection from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PC Connection in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CNXN stock opened at $47.65 on Monday. PC Connection has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $54.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.48.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 12.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PC Connection will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $226,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,387 shares of company stock worth $1,127,632. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PC Connection by 570.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after buying an additional 181,529 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PC Connection by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after buying an additional 152,809 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PC Connection in the 4th quarter valued at $4,044,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in PC Connection by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,976,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,528,000 after buying an additional 78,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in PC Connection by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 47,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

