Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Issues Earnings Results

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($1.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Peloton Interactive updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Peloton Interactive stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,666,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average is $35.51. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $65,661.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,768 shares of company stock worth $347,387. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 307,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,996,000 after purchasing an additional 97,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 506,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,097,000 after purchasing an additional 37,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

