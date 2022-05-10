Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.64 Per Share

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.51. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PBA. Raymond James upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $41.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day moving average is $33.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,705,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,321,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,823 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 309.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,810,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $278,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657,610 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,150,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,169,000 after purchasing an additional 906,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,519,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $137,077,000 after purchasing an additional 45,912 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

