PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Downgraded to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PMT. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.09.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $15.47 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.15%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -257.53%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $28,042.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 15,650 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

