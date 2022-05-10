PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Downgraded to “D” at TheStreet

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PMT. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.09.

Shares of PMT opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $28,042.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 15,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $235,063.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

