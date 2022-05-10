Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.04-$1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $224.00 million-$230.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.82 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.24-$4.36 EPS.

Shares of PRFT opened at $92.13 on Tuesday. Perficient has a twelve month low of $66.36 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.66 million. Perficient had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Perficient will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perficient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.00.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly bought 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Perficient by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $27,578,000 after acquiring an additional 26,759 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Perficient by 148.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,153 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 14,414 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Perficient by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $14,590,000 after buying an additional 78,699 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perficient (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.