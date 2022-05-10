Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.24-$4.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $917.00 million-$942.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $927.58 million.Perficient also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.04-$1.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Perficient from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $92.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient has a 52 week low of $66.36 and a 52 week high of $153.28.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.66 million. Perficient had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly bought 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $27,578,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 148.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,153 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 14,414 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Perficient by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $14,590,000 after buying an additional 78,699 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

