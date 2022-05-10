Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Major Shareholder Acquires $13,840,000.00 in Stock

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu acquired 1,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $13,840,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,840,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Perimeter Solutions stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $7.93. 1,002,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,978. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.73. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $15.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter worth $272,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $417,000.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Perimeter Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

