Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Upgraded by Stifel Firstegy to “Buy”

Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Perpetual Energy to a buy rating and set a C$2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.
Shares of PMT opened at C$1.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.73. The stock has a market cap of C$73.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99. Perpetual Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.20 and a 52 week high of C$1.34.
Perpetual Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.
Read More
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.