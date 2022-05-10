Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Upgraded by Stifel Firstegy to “Buy”

Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Perpetual Energy to a buy rating and set a C$2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get Perpetual Energy alerts:

Shares of PMT opened at C$1.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.73. The stock has a market cap of C$73.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99. Perpetual Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.20 and a 52 week high of C$1.34.

Perpetual Energy ( TSE:PMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$21.45 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perpetual Energy will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.