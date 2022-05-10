Peter Cook Buys 1,777,500 Shares of Titan Minerals Limited (ASX:TTM) Stock

Titan Minerals Limited (ASX:TTM – Get Rating) insider Peter Cook purchased 1,777,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$151,087.50 ($104,921.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Get Titan Minerals alerts:

About Titan Minerals (Get Rating)

Titan Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company hold interest in its flagship property Dynasty Gold Project that consists of five concessions covering an area of 139 square kilometers located in Loja Province in southern Ecuador. Titan Minerals Limited is based in West Perth, Australia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.