Peter Cook Buys 1,777,500 Shares of Titan Minerals Limited (ASX:TTM) Stock

Titan Minerals Limited (ASX:TTM – Get Rating) insider Peter Cook purchased 1,777,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$151,087.50 ($104,921.88).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.77.
About Titan Minerals (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.