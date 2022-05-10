PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PetMed Express had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.
PETS stock opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. PetMed Express has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $46.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.24. The firm has a market cap of $436.57 million, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.55.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on PETS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.
About PetMed Express (Get Rating)
PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PetMed Express (PETS)
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.