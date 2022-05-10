PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PetMed Express had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

PETS stock opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. PetMed Express has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $46.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.24. The firm has a market cap of $436.57 million, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PetMed Express by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,125,000 after acquiring an additional 205,445 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in PetMed Express by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 496,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 115,569 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 878.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 93,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 83,719 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 19.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after buying an additional 50,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,171,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PETS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

About PetMed Express (Get Rating)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

