Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POFCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 170 ($2.10) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Petrofac in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.73) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Petrofac stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.88. 2,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,749. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Petrofac has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.23.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

