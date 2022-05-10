Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 462 ($5.70).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PETS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 555 ($6.84) to GBX 430 ($5.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.86) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 570 ($7.03) to GBX 510 ($6.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.56) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of LON PETS traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 279.40 ($3.44). 528,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,486. Pets at Home Group has a 1-year low of GBX 274 ($3.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 524.50 ($6.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 11.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 344.27.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

