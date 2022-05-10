PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.07-$1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. PG&E has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.74, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.02.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $722,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,032,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 634,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 366.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 47,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 37,531 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

