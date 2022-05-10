Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.73.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

PSX stock opened at $89.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.99. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $96.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.11%.

In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,925,000 after purchasing an additional 535,197 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,094,000 after purchasing an additional 402,779 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,571,000 after purchasing an additional 446,011 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $276,446,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,470,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,496,000 after purchasing an additional 268,302 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

