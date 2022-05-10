Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
NASDAQ PECO traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $31.83. The company had a trading volume of 682,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 139.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.99. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $36.35.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 1.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.
About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Get Rating)
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.
