PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This is a boost from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

PHX Minerals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PHX Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PHX Minerals to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

Shares of NYSE:PHX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.19. 256,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75. PHX Minerals has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $4.37.

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 million. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.24%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 62,621 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 27,618 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 931.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 272,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 29.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 61,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 157.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 75,090 shares in the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

