Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

DOC stock opened at $17.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 255.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 36,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

