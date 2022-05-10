Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Director Dale H. Taysom Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) Director Dale H. Taysom bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $15,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,636.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.61. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $138.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 2.69%. Research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 210.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $23,721,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,086,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,560 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 22.0% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,529,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,775,000 after purchasing an additional 635,689 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 963,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 427,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,534,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,776,000 after purchasing an additional 416,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

