Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.
Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61.
In other news, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $122,718.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at $756,246.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $80,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,889.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,500 shares of company stock worth $183,525 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $23,721,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,086,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,537,000 after buying an additional 1,018,560 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 22.0% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,529,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,775,000 after buying an additional 635,689 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 963,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,705,000 after buying an additional 427,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,534,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,776,000 after buying an additional 416,408 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.
