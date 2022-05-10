Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.76). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $138.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million. Analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $122,718.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at $756,246.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $80,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,889.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,500 shares of company stock worth $183,525 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $23,721,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,086,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,537,000 after buying an additional 1,018,560 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 22.0% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,529,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,775,000 after buying an additional 635,689 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 963,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,705,000 after buying an additional 427,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,534,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,776,000 after buying an additional 416,408 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.