Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Insider Robert Disbrow Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) insider Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,499,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$34,029,585.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$91,500.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.42 per share, with a total value of C$71,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,500.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.66, for a total transaction of C$41,395.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$80,000.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total value of C$39,750.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$122,000.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total value of C$56,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total transaction of C$54,000.00.

TSE PNE traded down C$0.05 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.65. 791,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.31. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.28 and a 12 month high of C$1.88. The company has a market cap of C$566.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39.

Pine Cliff Energy ( TSE:PNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$54.41 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.30 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

