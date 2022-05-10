Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $957.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) to announce $957.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $956.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $957.80 million. Pinnacle West Capital reported sales of $1.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will report full-year sales of $3.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pinnacle West Capital.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.32.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $74.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.48. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $88.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 64.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,767,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774,779 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,763,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,711,000 after purchasing an additional 105,459 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,117,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,043,000 after purchasing an additional 159,020 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,692,000 after purchasing an additional 49,459 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,477,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,879,000 after purchasing an additional 305,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

