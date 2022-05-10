Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $957.14 Million

Analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) to announce sales of $957.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $956.48 million to $957.80 million. Pinnacle West Capital reported sales of $1.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will report full-year sales of $3.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pinnacle West Capital.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.32.

NYSE:PNW opened at $74.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.48. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $88.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 468.0% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 22,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,262 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,829,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

