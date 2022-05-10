Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $957.14 Million

Analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) will post sales of $957.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $956.48 million to $957.80 million. Pinnacle West Capital reported sales of $1.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will report full year sales of $3.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pinnacle West Capital.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNW. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.32.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,767,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774,779 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,763,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,711,000 after purchasing an additional 105,459 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,117,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,043,000 after purchasing an additional 159,020 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,692,000 after purchasing an additional 49,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,477,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,879,000 after purchasing an additional 305,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

PNW stock opened at $74.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.32. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $88.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

