Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$1.52-1.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$909.8-915.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $913.84 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLNT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.91.

NYSE PLNT traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $69.20. 33,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,423. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $67.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 132.69, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.94.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,197,000 after buying an additional 60,746 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Planet Fitness by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

