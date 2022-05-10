Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Planet Fitness updated its FY22 guidance to ~$1.52-1.53 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.41. The company had a trading volume of 15,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,423. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.46 and its 200-day moving average is $85.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $67.89 and a 52 week high of $99.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLNT shares. Cowen raised shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.91.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

