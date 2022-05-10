Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Senior Officer Kris Begic Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 10th, 2022

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTMGet Rating) (NYSE:PLG) Senior Officer Kris Begic acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,000.

Kris Begic also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 18th, Kris Begic sold 4,327 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total value of C$11,812.71.

Shares of TSE:PTM opened at C$1.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.55. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$1.76 and a 12-month high of C$6.25. The firm has a market cap of C$171.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48.

About Platinum Group Metals (Get Rating)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.