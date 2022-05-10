Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Senior Officer Kris Begic Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG) Senior Officer Kris Begic acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,000.

Kris Begic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

On Monday, April 18th, Kris Begic sold 4,327 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total value of C$11,812.71.

Shares of TSE:PTM opened at C$1.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.55. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$1.76 and a 12-month high of C$6.25. The firm has a market cap of C$171.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.