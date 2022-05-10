Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.
Shares of NASDAQ PLRX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,070. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.33. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.13.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 556.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.
About Pliant Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.
