Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,070. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.33. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,284.51% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 556.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

