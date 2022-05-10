Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 80.40% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.48.
PLUG stock opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.35. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.72.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 250,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,246,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,279,000 after purchasing an additional 281,900 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 34,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.
Plug Power Company Profile (Get Rating)
Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.
