Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Craig Hallum

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Craig Hallum from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 89.14% from the stock’s current price.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.72. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.35.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Plug Power by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 215.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,296 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 311.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 27,250 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

