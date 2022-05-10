PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.46. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $444.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.37 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 61.50%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,543,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,889,000 after acquiring an additional 537,749 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,666,000 after acquiring an additional 41,495 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

